Koffee With Karan: Siddhant Chaturvedi Blushes As Ishaan Khatter Teases Him With Navya Naveli Nanda

It seems like Ishaan Khatter doesn’t spare teasing Siddhant Chaturvedi about her rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. A glimpse of it was seen on the Koffee With Karan 7 episode. The Gully Boy star made his debut of Koffee With Karan with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. During the episode, Ishaan prompted Karan Johar to ask ‘Ananda’ questions.

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are rumoured to be dating for a while now. They often drop cheesy comments on each others’ posts but are yet to publicly comment on their relationship status. In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Ishaan (much like all of us) hoped that there would be more beans spilled about their alleged romance.

It all began when Karan asked Siddhant ‘who are you busy with’ lately? The actor maintained he was single and has been spending time with his family and friends. “With my work, my family, and my friend. And I have a 19-year-old brother so he’s into music so kind of jamming with him…"

Karan said that he has noticed Sid also into writing poetry and added, “I am sure anyone who is immensely poetic is also very romantic. So, is there a love interest?" Siddhant tried brushing it off by saying right now his work is his love interest before Ishaan cut him off. “Don’t do that to him. Ask him Ananda questions," Ishaan teased, leaving Siddhant blushing on one side while he tried to change the topic.

Siddhant then said, “I am so single that being around me, he too has turned out single," referring to his breakup with Ishaan. Karan confessed he was not going to believe that Sid is single. Later on, during the rapid-fire round, Ishaan brought up Sid’s single status again, suggesting that the Gehraiyaan star was lying about his status.

We hope the cat’s out of the bag soon!

