Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Accept They're Dating, Drop Hints at Marriage

Sidharth Malhotra seemingly confirmed that he is in a relationship with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani as he made an appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Vicky Kaushal.

During the episode, Karan played a clip of Kiara from an upcoming episode wherein she admitted that her and Sidharth were “more than just close friends". Later, when Karan asked her if her current life would be a movie title what it would be, to this, Kiara said, “Shershaah," before adding, “it should be like king size." She further dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who will be appearing with her on the upcoming episode, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

After watching the clip, Sidharth asked Karan, “Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you trouble her so much, Karan)?" When Karan said that he’s decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, “You are set! Let us also…" Sidharth further added, “Karan, let’s see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings." Karan warned Sidharth that he’d slap him if he didn’t get invited to the wedding. “I have a very big FOMO about people’s wedding," joked Karan. To which, Sidharth said, “Don’t worry, you won’t be missing mine."

Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Advertisement

Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara earlier said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they held on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here