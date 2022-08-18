Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Malhotra 'Misses' This One Thing About His Ex Alia Bhatt?

Sidharth Malhotra has been grabbing headlines for his relationship with Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. However, before Kiara, Sidharth was in a highly-publicised relationship with Alia Bhatt, who is now married to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth seemingly made a mention about Alia when he was asked about the one thing that he missed about his ex. “Her cat," Sidharth said. Well, we all know Alia is a big cat lover. The actress often posts pictures with her pet cat Edward on Instagram. She also had another cat, named Sheeba, who died last year.

In the rapid fire segment, host Karan Johar also asked Sidharth if he had been in more relationships than media knows, to this, the actor said, “Yeah, I had a life before that."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. They also worked in Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth had also congratulated Alia on her wedding with Ranbir in April. “Congratulations guys all the love and happiness."

In a 2019 interview with DNA, Alia had spoken about her equation with Sidharth after their breakup. Alia said that there were no bad vibes between her and Sid. “I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes," she had said.

