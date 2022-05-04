It's Official! Koffee With Karan to Be Back Exclusively on OTT, India's Biggest Stars to Return to the Couch

Here’s some good news for all Koffee With Karan fans. The celebrity chat show is returning soon and now it has been officially confirmed. After Karan Johar mentioned that the show will ‘not be returning’, he has now specified that the show is not returning on television but will soon stream on OTT. On Wednesday, Karan Johar took to social media and shared that Koffee With Karan will be back soon on Disney+ Hotstar. He also assured fans that the show will have some deep conversations about love and loss.

“Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!" he wrote.

“The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!" the statement added.

Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also said, “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better."

“Delivering buzz-worthy content has always been the core of Disney+ Hotstar, and with signature shows like Koffee With Karan, we take this promise further by bringing the show exclusively to our digital audience. This will be the first time the popular chat show will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar - and it is an absolute honour for us to have ace producer-director Karan Johar host his iconic show on our platform and take the show’s impressive content to a large audience," said Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

