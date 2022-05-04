Koffee With Karan To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar, Karan Johar's Statement Is a 'Marketing Ploy': Reports

Koffee With Karan fans were left heartbroken after Karan Johar issued a statement and mentioned that the celebrity chat show will not be returning. However, here is something that might leave fans excited. If a recent report by IndianExpress.com is to be believed, Karan Johar’s statement earlier today was only a ‘marketing ploy’. The report further claims that the chat show will be soon streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

Earlier today, Karan Johar issued a statement with a ‘heavy heart’ and announced that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. “Hello, Koffee with Karam has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…" the statement read.

Advertisement

The statement had left fans heartbroken. Several celebrities too including Bhumi Pednekar, Tanuj Virwani, Huma Qureshi, and Neha Bhasin among others also dropped broken heart emojis in the comment section. While some of the fans called it, ‘End of an era’, others called it the ‘saddest news of the day’.

Karan Johar’s statement came amid the reports of Koffee With Karan returning soon. Several reports claimed that the show was likely to go on floors in May this year. Another report by Pinkvilla also stated several prominent film industry celebrities who were likely to be the guests on the show. These names included Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.