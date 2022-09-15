Koffee With Karan: Varun Dhawan Reveals Karan Johar's Shocking Secret; Director Says 'I Broke Up'

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar welcomed Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. The trio had a blast as they spoke about marriage, infidelity, role-playing, nepotism, and much more.

During their interaction, Karan revealed that he was in a relationship but had broken up. He also shared that Varun Dhawan was supportive of his relationship. Karan made the revelation after Varun asked him if he ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship.

At first, Karan denied being in one, but Varun countered, “You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now?" Karan instantly replied, “You know I am not and you know I broke up." Listening to this, Varun smiled and said that he just wanted to bring that out. Karan further added, “You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up."

Meanwhile, during Varun’s rapid-fire round, he was asked who should become the official ambassador of Maldives tourism to which he said Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. He was also asked about who has the hottest gym clicks on Instagram to which he said, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma and pointed towards Anil and added, “even you love them." Varun said that he is obsessed with Disha and Tiger’s Instagram accounts.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan has already aired eleven episodes. The first episode was graced by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This season also had several guests such as Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

