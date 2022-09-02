Tiger Shroff’s Wild Guess About Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha Leaves KJo Shocked

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 saw Heropanti stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. And, the episode has become the talk of the town for more reasons than one. In a fun quiz segment towards the end of the episode, Tiger Shroff left host Karan Johar stunned with his wild guess about veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

During the quiz segment, Karan asked Kriti and Tiger, “Name any actress who has played Amitabh Bachchan’s lover and mother?" In his response, the War star pressed the buzzer and quipped, “Rekha ma’am." Evidently shocked by his answer, Karan looked at Tiger and asked, “What?"

KJo then clasped his chest and exclaimed, “No" as he continued laughing. He further said, “No, she didn’t. (She) never played his mother." Karan concluded by saying, “Waheeda Rehman played his lover and his mother, as has Rakhee, as has Sharmila Tagore." In his defence, Tiger Shroff laughingly said, “I was thinking that."

Meanwhile, after marking their debut in Bollywood together with Heropanti, back in 2014, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Ganapath. The action thriller is directed by Vikas Bahl and is jointly produced by Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. Alongside Tiger and Kriti, Ganapath also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. This Vikas Bahl directorial is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

While Tiger Shroff currently only has Ganapath in his kitty, Kriti Sanon has multiple films in the pipeline. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. Kriti will also star in Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush and Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada.

