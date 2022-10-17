Koi Mil Gaya Fame Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot in December? Here's What We Know

Actress Hansika Motwani, who is well-known for her role in Koi Mil Gaya, is all set to get married. Hansika Motwani has always kept her personal life very lowkey as she rarely talks about it in interviews and on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Hansika Motwani will tie the knot in December at a fort in Jaipur.

According to a report by IndiaTV, the actress is planning to marry in a Jaipur fort in December of this year, and preparations for her big day are currently underway. Her wedding will be royal with a vintage twist, as the venue is a 450-year-old fort and palace. The portal also revealed information about Motwani’s wedding festivities and venue. According to reports, she will marry in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace and the rooms are being prepared ahead of the big day.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/alU1g796L-4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

According to the report, the arrangements will be made well in advance of the guests’ arrival in the culturally rich city. However, it is worth noting that the report makes no mention of the actress’ exact wedding date.

Hansika began her career as a child artist in television shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had a prominent role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. Though she worked on a few projects in the Hindi film industry, she made her debut in the Telugu film industry. The stunning actress starred in a number of films, including Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani was last seen in the Tamil film Maha alongside Silambarasan Rajendar. The crime mystery thriller revolves around a girl’s killer who is being hunted by the police. She will next be seen in J.M. Raja Saravanan’s Rowdy Baby. The film will also star Sathyaraj and Meena in crucial roles. She will also be seen in Srinivas Omkar’s My Name Is Shruti. In the film, a woman defies all expectations and overcomes obstacles in her path. The movie also stars Murli Sharma, V. Jayaprakash, and Darbha Appaji Ambarisha in lead roles. My Name Is Shruti is currently in production and the release date has not been revealed by the makers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here