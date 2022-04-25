Kolkata International Film Festival is Back, 27th Edition Begins on Monday After Two-year Hiatus

The Kolkata International Film festival has returned after a two year long break due to the COVID-19 protocol. This year the festival is scheduled to run from 25th of April to the 1st of May, a day less than the duration of the original film festival. Other amendments include venue change from the Netaji Indoor Stadium to Nazrul Mancha as reported by Telegraph India.

All of the diverse venues ,Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Kolkata Information Centre, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan in Salt Lake, Nazrul Tirtha in New Town and Cinema Centenary Building in Tollygunge will all be working at one hundred percent capacity this year. The festival will be screening 104 feature films and 59 short films and documentaries in the festival from 40 countries. According to Outlook India, work was in full swing to decorate the venues for the onslaught of movie geeks and fans.

Iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s “Aranyer Dinratri" will be screened after the inauguration on April 25, but this time at both Rabindra Sadan and Nazrul Mancha. Director Shoojit Sircar will deliver the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture on April 26 at Sisir Mancha. All living cast and crew members of Ray have been invited for a special adda on his 101st birth anniversary on May 1 at Rabindra Sadan at 3pm.

Advertisement

Centenary tribute will be paid to Chidananda Dasgupta and Miklos Jancso as well as special tributes to Dilip Kumar, Jean-Claude Carrière, Jean-Paul Belmondo and Abhishek Chatterjee. Exhibitions will be held on Ray at the Nandan foyer and Nazrul Tirtha, and on Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Dilip Kumar and Sandhya Mukhopadhyay at Gaganendra Pradarshashala. There will be displays on Dasgupta and Jancso, as also on Dasgupta, Swatilekha Sengupta and Abhishek Chatterjee on other floors of the venue.

This is the 27th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival. It was originally started by the West Bengal state government in 1995 and is the third oldest film festival in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.