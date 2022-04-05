Kollywood Actor Vinay Rai To Marry This Actress Soon; Details Inside

Kollywood actor Vinay Rai and actress Vimala Raman, who is known for her roles in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films, are planning to get married soon, according to the reports.

Vinay and Vimala have been dating for quite some time now. The adorable couple has been spotted together frequently. They have also gone on private holidays to the Maldives and have never shied away from posting photographs on their social media handles.

Vinay and Vimala will soon announce their marriage, according to the reports.

On the work front, Vinay Rai was last seen in Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film was released on 10 March 2022. Vinay is best known for his roles in the films Unnale Unnale, Endrendrum Punnagai, Aranmanai, Thupparivaalan, and Doctor.

Vinay made his debut in director Jeeva’s Unnale Unnale, which was released in 2007. Sadha and Tanisha Mukherjee starred in the film alongside Vinay. Unnale Unnale became a huge success upon release and this led to more acting offers for Vinay. He was then expected to play the lead role in Gandhi Krishna’s Ananda Thandavam. He was later replaced by newcomer Siddharth Venugopal.

Vinay’s second Tamil film Jayamkondaan (2008) was commercially and critically successful. He played the role of an NRI civil engineer, who returned to Chennai to set up his own business. Vinay’s performance in the film fetched positive reviews.

In 2017, Vinay essayed a negative character in the crime thriller Thupparivaalan directed by Mysskin. The critics lauded Vinay’s role in Thupparivaalan.

Meanwhile, Vimala Raman will be next seen in the Tamil horror film Grandma. The film is directed by Shijinlal SS. Grandma also features Sonia Agarwal in the lead role alongside Vimala Raman.

Vimala made her debut with the Tamil film, Poi, which was released in 2006.

Raman who hails from Australia is an established Bharatnatyam dancer too. She also won the title of Miss India Australia in 2004.

