Kollywood Comedian-Actor Little John Dies of Heart Attack

Comedian Little John, who acted as a comedian in various Tamil films, including Vengayam, Aimpulan and many more, died of a heart attack on April 5 at his house in Namakkal district.

Dhanasekaran, who was 43 years old, hails from Alli Nayakkanpalayam near Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district. He was lovingly called Little John due to his little height, measuring 3 feet. He acted as a comedian in many films in the Tamil film industry.

Apart from being an actor, the comedian was also a brilliant dancer, and he even performed with various dance groups.

He used to regularly attend dance shows and perform in village temple festivals. It is reported that Dhanasekaran, who took part in the village carnival of the Mariamman temple festival a night before in the village of Modamangalam near Pallipalayam, was found unconscious in his house. He was then rushed to the hospital by his relatives but was declared brought dead. He is said to have suffered a sudden heart attack.

Later, his last rites were performed by his family. They were held at his hometown, Allinayakam Camp. Many friends and members of the Tamil film industry attended the ceremony.

