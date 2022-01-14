Konda Polam Fails at Box Office But Wins Hearts of TV Audience

There are numerous examples of films which do not perform very well at the box office but garner rave reviews. Konda Polam perfectly fits this category of films. The film was released on the occasion of Dussehra (October 8) last year. Though the film couldn’t earn much at the box office, still it managed to create a buzz after its release on television.

The film was aired on Star Maa and garnered 12.34 TRP in Urban areas and 10.54 ratings in rural and urban areas combined. These are pretty high TRP numbers for a Telugu film. The film has managed to get these high TRPs despite the fact that it is already available on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Konda Polam narrates the story of shepherds living in Nallamala forest. These shepherds have to protect their sheep from the ferocious attacks of predators and red sanders living there. Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh and Mahesh Achanta have acted in lead roles in this movie. Konda Polam has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi has also written the screenplay of the film. The movie is based on the novel of same name written by Venkatramireddy Sannapureddy.

On the work front Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is presently working on the script of upcoming Telugu action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is known for films like Kanche, Vedam and Gamyam. He has won the Filmfare award under the best director category for his film Vedam.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej is presently working on an untitled film of filmmaker Gireesaaya.

On the other hand, Rakulpreet will be next seen gracing the screens with Indian 2 and Production 41. Both films are in post-production stage. She is also filming for Thank God, Mayday and Attack. The diva will also be acting in Chhatriwali, Ayalaan, Doctor G and Oh My Ghost.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.