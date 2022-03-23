Konkona Sensharma Says She Doesn't Relate to 'Gender Concept': I Don't View Myself As A Woman

Konkona Sen Sharma has played a number of diverse characters on the big screen, in her career. The actor never fails to impress her fans with her acting chops and the variety of emotions she puts in her role. The Indian film industry, over the years, has changed how they portray female leads but still to some extent, we often see makers restricting the female actors. However, Konkona doesn’t believe in the gender construct of society. She stated that bringing out a very feminine part in a role is also something that won’t come naturally to her, and she would have to learn. Konkona told Harper’s Bazaar India that she considers herself to be gender-neutral and has even thought of herself as – a bit of androgynous. For the unversed, androgyny is the possession of both masculine and feminine characteristics in humans, and it can be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.

Konkona said, “I don’t view myself as a woman. I see myself as being completely neutral. Gender is a taught concept that I don’t relate to." According to the actor, there is no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between, hence she has always felt a bit androgynous. Konkona even mentioned that she had been comfortable with not fitting in from a young age, as her parents gave her a very unconventional and liberal upbringing. For her, it is the uniformity that becomes almost claustrophobic for her.

Advertisement

Konkona, who co-parents an 11-year-old son Haroon Shorey with her ex-husband- actor Ranvir Shorey, mentioned that she ensures to teach her son also to be a freethinker while practicing some level of tolerance for society. The actor aims to transfer the upbringing she received from her parents to her son also.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in a web series, titled Soup alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.