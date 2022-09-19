Koratala Siva Finalises Rashmika Mandanna For NTR30? What We Know

Jr. NTR’s 30th film will be directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting of the film is getting delayed due to various reasons. The pre-production work of the film is going on at a rapid pace. For the past few months, there were speculations about the lead actress in NTR30. Earlier, there were also reports that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been approached for the film and she, too, had hinted towards the same.

But she is not a part of the film anymore and the reason behind it is said to be her pregnancy. And now, as per the latest reports, Koratala Siva has finalised Rashmika Mandanna to pair opposite Jr NTR in NTR30.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Reports also suggest that Rashmika has been offered a remuneration of Rs 5 crore for the film. While there has been no confirmation on the same yet, Jr NTR and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are excited to see them together in a film.

Earlier, in an interview with Cinema Express, Alia Bhatt indirectly hinted at being approached for NTR30. She said, “I wouldn’t want to comment on it now, but I am excited to do more films in Telugu. I had a lovely time working with Tarak (Jr NTR in RRR). Even the director that I’m currently talking to (Koratala Siva) is someone who has done some great work till now."

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt have earlier worked together in S S Rajamouli’s RRR. Alia Bhatt was paired opposite Ram Charan in the film. RRR was a massive success at the box office and broke several records. The film earned more than 1000 crores worldwide.

Advertisement

As per reports, Jr NTR will undergo massive body transformation for the role in NTR30. The actor is expected to shed a few kilos. This is Koratala Siva and Jr NTR’s second film together. They have earlier worked in 2016’s superhit film Janatha Garage.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here