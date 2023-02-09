Koratala Siva is one of the most critically acclaimed and respected directors working in the Telugu film industry. What fans like the most about his direction is the blend of the social message with commercial cinema. Siva dominated headlines when he held the megaphone for Mirchi, one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. The action drama was one of the biggest blockbusters in Prabhas’ career, whose previous film Rebel was a box office disappointment. Mirchi was the directorial debut of Siva, yet he managed to deliver a hit and strengthened his market value. Keep reading this space to know more about Mirchi, which turned out to be a game-changer for Prabhas. This film completes 10 years of its release yesterday, February 8.

The 2013 action drama film revolves around a youngster named Jai (Prabhas), whose family has been threatened. But he manages to win the hearts of his rival’s family with his good deeds. The story, which highlights the importance of living in peace without any disputes, struck a chord with cinema buffs. Reviewers associated with Times of India gave the credit for Mirchi’s success to the gripping storyline, which was nicely complemented by a talented director and stellar acting performances. With a lot of riveting turns, Mirchi kept the cine-goers hooked to the screens.

For this film, Prabhas, Koratala Siva and Kailash Kher were the recipients of the Filmfare Award. Other members associated with the film were also nominated for Filmfare Awards like Anushka Shetty, Devi Sri Prasad, Ramajogayya Sastry and Chinnaponnu Kumar. Mirchi proved to be extremely lucky for Prabhas, who won Nandi and South Indian International Movie Awards as well. Apart from Prabhas and Anushka, Sathyaraj, Richa Gangopadhyay, Nadhiya, Sampath Raj, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju also played key roles in the film and performed brilliantly. Upon its release, this Prabhas-starrer fared extremely well at the box office with a collection of Rs 80 crores. The budget for this film was Rs 30 crores.

Viewers also remember the electrifying dance numbers like Idhedho Bagundey, Darlingey, and the title song, which topped the playlist of every music buff at that time. Devi Sri Prasad, the music composer, brilliantly catered to the audience with every emotion in his numbers.

