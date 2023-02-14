Jr NTR has achieved new heights after the path-breaking success of director SS Rajamouli’s action drama RRR. The film’s Natu Natu song made history at the 80th Golden Globes, bagging the prestigious Best Original Song award. After the celebratory win, the actor has once again resumed his work commitments. Lately, the 39-year-old has been hitting the headlines for his upcoming cinematic venture, tentatively titled NTR 30. As the frenzied buzz surrounding the upcoming film’s first-look poster continues, it has been reported that NTR 30 will officially go on floors on February 24, this year.

Directed by Koratala Siva, NTR 30 is produced by Hari Krishna K under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts. Although the makers are yet to make an official confirmation surrounding the commencement of the shooting schedule, sources claim that the announcement will be made shortly.

Reports further claim that Jr NTR’S 30th film will have a port and fictional island set-up to portray a semi-period backdrop. NTR 30 is currently in the pre-production phase. The film will see a pan-Indian release on April 5, 2024. Additionally, the Koratala Siva directorial will be released in nine languages, including Japanese and Chinese.

NTR 30 will be extensively shot in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Goa, involving plenty of VFX. Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was being considered to play the antagonist in Jr NTR’s upcoming action drama. However, sources claim that the filmmaker might rope in Tamil superstar Vikram as the villain.

The speculations about NTR 30’s cast do not end here. New reports have suggested that Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor might be making her debut in the Telugu film industry with NTR 30. Even though there has been no official announcement regarding the same, a Pinkvilla report has implied that Janhvi has been selected as the female lead in Jr NTR’s 30th movie.

“NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and has finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film," a Pinkvilla source revealed.

After the wrap-up of NTR 30, Jr NTR will head over to work in director Prasanth Neel’s untitled gangster drama.

