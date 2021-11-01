Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho Wanted to Marry His Ex-Girlfriend, Private Messages Reveal

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho got embroiled in a scandal after his ex-girlfriend anonymously claimed that an actor ‘K’ had forced her to get an abortion and made a false promise of marriage. Messages revealed recently show that the actor had, in reality, promised to take responsibility of the situation and also wanted to marry her. Dispatch has revealed the private messages between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend.

According to allkpop, in his initial reaction to her pregnancy, Seon Ho had assured her of his full support. Kim Seon Ho had messaged his ex-girlfriend, “Babe, no matter what happens I will take responsibility. So don’t worry. Go home and rest." He added, “We should get married. Now you can’t go anywhere lol, but it’s okay. We can talk it out and get through this. I’ve never had anyone in my life that I loved as much as you."

He had also mentioned the film deal he had signed. “Well, I don’t want to jinx it but I just signed a film deal. If I call it off the financial thing comes first to my mind haha. Pathetic. But it could be irrelevant. I just have that on my mind because my parents would understand although they will be surprised," his messaged reportedly read.

Days after the record breaking finale of South Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, its lead actor Kim Seon Ho was embroiled in a major controversy. The actor’s ex-girlfriend penned an anonymous note, saying, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature" on October 18, alleging that he had forced her to get an abortion and promised to marry her.

An excerpt from the note read, “He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this."

On October 22, days after the post went viral, Kim Seon Ho posted an apology through his agency. After the apology, Kim Seon Ho lost out three projects. After the actor apologised, his ex-girlfriend came out with a statement where she apologised for the ‘extreme’ nature of her post.

