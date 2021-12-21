Korean Actress Honey Lee Gets Married to Mystery Man in a Private Ceremony

Korean actress Honey Lee took the world by surprise by getting hitched in a private ceremony to her boyfriend. The star got married on December 21 to her partner, who is not a public figure. The news of the low-key wedding was confirmed by Lee’s representative agency. As reported by Soompi, Saram Entertainment relayed the news of Lee's marriage in an official statement which stated that the couple got married in a small ceremony in the presence of family in Seoul. Owing to the pandemic restrictions, they could not have an elaborate wedding, revealed the statement.

The couple asked fans to respect their privacy and sought their good wishes and blessings.

Advertisement

Also, Lee plans to return to screens post marriage “with a more mature image and good acting as an actress.” The agency requested attention and support from fans on behalf of Lee.

The statement also mentioned that since Lee’s spouse is a non-celebrity, “We politely ask you to refrain from excessive speculation about his personal information.”

According to another Soompi report, speculations of romance about the actress sparked last month. Initially, Saram Entertainment refused to make a confirmation around Lee dating a mystery man. Later, an official statement was released, confirming the rumours. “Honey Lee is in a serious relationship with someone who she was introduced to by an acquaintance early this year.”

A model, pageant-winner, actress, and classical singer, Lee is a graduate with high honours in traditional Korean music. The 38-year-old is known for her work in The Rebel, The Fiery Priest, Modern Farmer, Extreme Job, Tazza: The Hidden Card, among others.

Lee is working on an SBS drama One the Woman in which she portrays dual roles, one of a corrupted prosecutor and the other of an illegitimate daughter who is abused by her family. The show also stars Lee Sang-yoon, Jin Seo-yeon and Lee Won-keun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.