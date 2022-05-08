Korean Actress Kang Su-yeon Dies of Cardiac Arrest at the Age of 55

Korean Actress Kang Su-yeon passed away on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest in Severance Hospital in Gangnam, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Earlier, on May 5, Kang Su-yeon was found in a state of cardiac arrest at her residence in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul and was rushed to the hospital. Kang Su-yeon had already contacted emergency services to complain about a headache which led to the police and fire departments finding the actress in a state of cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the Severance Hospital diagnosed her with intracerebral haemorrhage following which the actress was moved to the intensive care unit where she received treatment. Unfortunately Kang Su-yeon never regained consciousness and breathed her last on 7th May at 3 PM (11:30 AM IST).

The Surrogate Woman actress passed away at the age of 55 in the presence of her family at Severance Hospital. The deceased will be buried in the funeral hall of the Samsung Seoul Hospital on Wednesday, May 11, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Kang Su-yeon, born in 1966, has been part of South Korea’s film industry since 1969. Her performance in the 1986 release “The Surrogate Woman", directed by renowned Korean director Im Kwon-taek, led to Kang winning the best actress award at the 1987 Venice International Film Festival, making her the first Korean actor to receive an award at a major international film festival. Kang Su-yeon won another Best Actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1989 for her performance in “Come, Come, Come Upward."

Securing her position as one of South Korea’s leading superstars, Kang took a hiatus from acting after appearing in 2011 release “Hanji" and “Jury" in 2013. She also served as a co-executive director at the Busan International Film Festival for two years, from 2015 to 2017. Kang was all geared up for her return to the silver screen after nine years in the Netflix sci-fi film “Jung_E’, which is slated to be released later this year.

