Korean Music Awards 2022 Winners: BTS Bags Daesang, Aespa Sweeps The Show; See Complete List Here

The winners of Korean Music Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday with BTS and aespa emerging as the biggest winners of the night. As reported by Soompi, the Bangtan Boys won the Daesang (grand prize), picking the Artist of the Year this year. This was the group’s third all-time Daesang at the awards show. On the other hand, aespa won the most awards this year, including Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song. Meanwhile, Lang Lee won the Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed album There is a Wolf.

See the complete Korean Music Awards 2022 winners’ list below:

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: Next Level by aespa

Album of the Year: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: Next Level by aespa

Best K-Pop Album: Querencia by Chungha

Best Pop Song: AKMU – NAKKA (with IU)

Best Pop Album: LILAC by IU

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang’s Dance

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Happiness, Flower

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel’s Desert Eagle

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG’s The Borderline between Hope and Despair

Best R&B and Soul Song: THE GONLAN SONG by SUMIN & Slom

Best R&B and Soul Album: DON’T DIE COLORS by THAMA

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: TAIJI by CHANGMO

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB’s Independent Music

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then"

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness"

Best Folk Song: Barley Tea by Chun Yongsung featuring Kang Mal Geum

Best Folk Album: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Hegemony Shift by AGNES

Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim

Best Jazz Music Album: Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra

As against the typical award shows, wherein sales figures form as a major criterion to determine the winners of the year, the Korean Music Awards gives importance to musical achievement.

Congratulations to all the winners!

