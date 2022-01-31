Kortala Siva, Jr. NTR To Reunite After 7 Years For #NTR30. Here's The Launch Date

Amid the growing buzz around the release of RRR, there is some more good news for the fans of Jr. NTR. According to reports, the makers of NTR’s next film, tentatively titled #NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva, are planning to make an official announcement about the project very soon. #NTR30 is also said to be a pan-India film.

Alia Bhatt will star with Jr. NTR in the film as a female lead, while Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander will score music for the film, which is expected to launch on February 7. No official information about Alia’s role in the film has been disclosed yet, but it is believed that the makers will soon make it clear.

In the film, Jr. NTR will portray the role of a student union leader. Jr. NTR is claimed to have shed 6 to 7 KG for the film to play a student. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Sudhakar Mikkilineni are producing the film under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts.

NTR is collaborating with director Koratala Siva for the second time. Their first collaboration was Janatha Garriage (2016), which also starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen and was a box office success.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva next directorial Acharya, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, is due to hit theatres on 4 February. However, it may also get postponed until the summer of 2022 due to the Covid-19 situation in India.

On the other hand, RRR is expected to be released on either March 18 or April 28. In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan will be essaying the roles of Telugu historical heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama respectively. The movie was earlier slated to be released on 7 January 2022.

