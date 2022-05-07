Kothaga Ledhenti Song From Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Receives a Good Response

The second single from Vaishhnav Tej and Ketika Sharma starrer Telugu film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has been released. The song titled Kothaga Ledhenti is getting a good response from the viewers. The romantic number released by Sony Music South has received close to two million views on YouTube.

The song has been composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad and crooned by Arman Malik, Hari Priya. Shreemani has penned the lyrics. The lyrical video of the romantic number gives glimpses of the amazing chemistry between Vaishhnav and Ketika.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad, sharing the song on May 6, tweeted, “Here’s d Lyrical Video of Mellifluous Melody #KothagaLedhenti frm #RangaRangaVaibhavanga

Advertisement

@ArmaanMalik22 @HariPriyaSinger @ShreeLyricist Truly Rocked"

Directed by Gireesaaya, the film is billed to be a romantic entertainer. The shooting of the film is currently underway. Backed by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra banner, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is gearing up for a release on July 1.

The upcoming movie has caught the limelight with its interesting posters and engaging first single titled Telusa Telusa. Unveiled in February, the song sung by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Shreemani, garnered over 2.5 million views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is backed by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra.

Director of the movie Gireeshaayar is known for delivering films like Adithya Reddy, the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy starring Dhruv Vikram.

Advertisement

Vaisshnav Tej made his Tollywood debut with the romantic drama Uppena (2021) starring Krithi Shetty. He was also seen in the Telugu film Konda Polam, which had Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will mark the actor’s third film in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.