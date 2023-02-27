Malayalam comedian and actor Kottayam Nazeer was hospitalised in the morning of February 26 after he experienced chest pain and uneasiness. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam on Sunday after which he went through an angiogram test, as prescribed by the doctors. According to Times of India, Nazeer is under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) and his condition is currently stable. No further update has been made available to the public by the actor or any sources close to him.

Nazeer started his career as a stage artist in the entertainment industry. By the mid-1990s he ventured into the film industry. Ever since, he has become a popular face among the audiences of Malayalam cinema. He is also a great TV presenter and has been a part of some of the most popular Malayalam reality shows.

Apart from his acting skills and accurate comic timing, the talented comedian has also showcased his prowess as a painter. He had organised an exhibition to display his paintings in 2018 and grabbed many eyeballs. Reports suggest that he loved painting since he was a child.

Kottayam Nazeer was last seen in Mammootty’s blockbuster film Rorschach. He played the character of Shashankan in the film and audiences were all praises about him because of his intense portrayal of the character.

The film, directed by Nissam Basheer, received a good response from the audience and critics. Mammootty who was the lead actor and producer of the film along with the distributor and son Dulquer Salmaan surprised the film crew and cast members by gifting them a special hamper that contained a wooden box with some expensive goodies including Apple airpods, at the success party.

