Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Legally Married Now, Say Sources

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are known for their PDA-packed relationship as the couple lock lips in front of the paparazzi at almost every other big event including the Grammys and the Met Gala. The couple also made headlines for getting married in Las Vegas after which Kardashian clarified that their Vegas wedding was for practice. However, on Sunday, TMZ reported that the couple are now legally married.

People quoted a source who informed that Kourtney said “I do" to her beau in a Santa Barbara courthouse in the presence of a small group of close friends and family. The source added, “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Travis Barker’s romantic beach proposal to Kourtney Kardashian was featured on the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new show, “The Kardashians." The proposal featured a gorgeous arrangement of hedges of red roses on the beach, where Barker got down on one knee and proposed to his now fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian. Their engagement concluded with a surprise dinner with both their families in attendance.

Their whirlwind practice Vegas wedding happened after the 2022 edition of the Grammys at One Love Wedding Chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding ceremony. Taking to her Instagram, Kardashian posted multiple photos, packed with PDA, of the couple. She captioned her photo montage, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence)."

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick - Mason, Penelope and Reign who are 12, 9 and 7 respectively. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share a son, Landon and daughter, Alabama, who are 18 and 16, respectively. Barker is also close with his 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

