Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Slammed for 'Mocking' Catholicism With Their Wedding Attire

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian wedding in Portofino. The whole Kardashian-Jenner clan decked up in Dolce and Gabbana and came out to celebrate Kravis’ union set against the Italian seaside. However, Kardashian and Barker’s fairytale wedding has been slammed by netizens and are being called out for “mocking" Catholicism in their decadent wedding ceremony.

Page Six reports that the Internet did not take the lovebirds’ wedding and the associated aesthetic well. One user on Twitter said, “Kinda weird that Kourtney [sic] wedding is like this catholic ‘aesthetic’ like the Virgin Mary on her dress and her wedding veil ??". A second added, “I just really feel like Travis & Kourtney [sic] wedding is mocking the catholic religion? They don’t symbolise religious people at all, just feels like mockery. I’m not Catholic but just doesn’t sit right with me."

One Twitter user explosively said, “But why is the Virgin Mary on EVERYTHING Kourtney Kdash is wearing?? Is there a symbolic thing i am missing since it’s on her wedding attire?? I also find it really weird," as reported by the US Sun. Another Twitter user was particularly offended and tweeted, “I’m just going to say it point blank. Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her outfit(s) during her wedding weekend was extremely offensive to me as a Catholic… I have a right to feel offended by it."

In addition to Kardashian’s controversial veil, the couple were also trolled for choosing Dolce & Gabbana, an Italian fashion house that faced backlash in the past for their racist comments and body shaming remarks, to dress them and their famous family for the wedding.

While referring to Dolce and Gabbana’s posts that featured all the Kardashians, a person wrote, “I love kourtney and travis, but dolce and gabbana dressing the whole fam for the wedding is not it," Another called out the couple and the fashion house and said, “Dolce & Gabbana have been trying to revive their brand for problematic body shaming and racist comments. So this display is a real bargain for the KarJenners and a real media coup for D&G."

The Italian wedding featured Kourtney Kardashian in a mini white dress from Dolce and Gabbana paired with a long and dramatic veil that had a replica of the Virgin Mary, that Barker inked on top of his head, emblazoned across the back.

Travis Barker has always been vocal about his religious beliefs and Catholic upbringing. Back in 2015, while talking to Vice, Barker revealed that he got the tattoo of Virgin Mary when he was younger and said, “I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed … So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray."

However, Kourtney Kardashian has never been vocal about her beliefs but has shared plenty of texts about faith, quotes and Bible passages on her social media platforms in the past.

