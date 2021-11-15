Kourtney Kardashian Dedicates Loving Post to Travis Barker on His 46th Birthday

American model and television personality Kourtney Kardashian shared a heartwarming note to commemorate her partner Travis Barker’s 46th birthday. Star of television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared a series of intimate pictures with the musician on Instagram on Sunday to wish him a happy birthday.

The recently-engaged couple were seen holding hands and laughing in the pictures shared by Kourtney. The 42-year-old model penned a heartfelt note along with the pictures which read, “I love you more than anything. My favorite things. Happy birthday to you my baby.” Replying to Kourtney’s note, Barker commented, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate, my everything. I love you.” Kourtney’s friend Veronique Vicari Barnes also sent her wishes to Barker as she commented, “Happy birthday Travis Barker you are an amazing human thanks for making my beautiful friend so happy wishing you the best year yet.” Kourtney’s other friend Sarah Howard complimented the couple, “you guys are cute. Happy birthday Travis.” Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle commented, “this is happiness. Happy Birthday Travis Barker who makes you so complete.”

The drummer for the rock band Blink-182 went down on one knee earlier in October this year to propose to his partner for nearly two years. Kourtney and Barker shared pictures from the romantic proposal by the shore on Instagram. The proposal took place during the sunset while the couple was surrounded by red roses and candles. Kourtney and Barker shared the picture from the proposal on Instagram and described their companionship as “forever.”

Barker and Kourtney continue to set relationship goals with their frequent expressions of love on social media. The duo were seen acing the Halloween cosplay this year. Kourtney and Barker took inspiration from Tim Burton’s 1990 film Edward Scissorhands and dressed up as Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp’s character respectively. Sharing the pictures from their Halloween outing Kourtney borrowed the lines from the movie and wrote in the caption, “Innocence is what he knows. Beauty is what she sees.”

