Kourtney Kardashian Gets Trolled After Her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick Shares Makeup Routine

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope posted a makeup video on TikTok on Saturday night. The clip sees the little munchkin introducing the social-media platform users to her beauty regime. While some of TikTokers found the clip adorable, many others slammed her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, for allowing her 10-year-old to explore cosmetics at such a young age.

As per a report by Page Six, in a now-deleted video, Penelope — whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick — first puts on a pink headband to ensure she doesn’t get any product on her hair.

According to E!News, she then added a serum to her skin to prep it before applying concealer under her eyes, under her cheekbones and onto her forehead, blending the product in with a beauty blender. Disick was then also seen putting on eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss, and while she posted the video, she wrote in the caption, “Have a good morning 😊😊."

Speaking of the reactions over the video, While many fans noted Penelope’s potential future in the beauty space — not unlike her aunts, Kim and Kylie — others disapproved of the preteen being allowed to wear makeup at all, deeming it inappropriate.

A netizen reportedly wrote, “I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this." Kardashian is yet to comment on the backlash she received for the video.

As reported by The Sun, one critic wrote on Reddit, “I have a 10 year old. Just no. They have a only a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning about becoming an adult," with another adding, “I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this."

There were also fans who saw no harm in the social media post, with one tweeting, “Out of all the things to be concerned about, a little girls love for makeup 💄? Worry bout yourself."

Well, this isn’t the first time a Kardashian is being trolled because of their kids using social media. Earlier, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West had also hit the news for her TikTok stint after her father Kanye West called out the same. The Donda rapper pleaded to estranged wife Kim Kardashian to stop “antagonising" him with TikTok videos of their 8-year-old daughter, North West. In a video on Instagram, he had said, “Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing. I said it’s never again. I am her father."

