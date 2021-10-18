Kourtney Kardashian is Engaged to Boyfriend Travis Barker, See Viral Pics of the Proposal Here

The eldest Kardashian sister and American celebrity, Kourtney Kardashian, accepted boyfriend and musician Travis Barker’s marriage proposal this weekend. As Kourtney’s latest Instagram post suggests, Barker made sure that Kourtney received a romantic proposal. The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee and popped the question by the beach, where the couple were surrounded by elaborately laid out dozens of roses in the shape of a heart with candles.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gladly accepted the proposal and wore the solitaire ring presented to her by Barker as the couple got engaged. In the Instagram post shared by Kourtney, the celebrity is seen wearing a black dress while Barker was seen in a black and white striped t-shirt. Kourtney captioned the picture, “forever Travis Barker".

The post has received over 3.9 million likes since Kourtney shared it on her social media handle where she has over 146 million followers. Fellow Kardashian and businesswoman Kim also posted a series of red heart emoticons, followed by diamond ring emoticons as she congratulated her sister. Khloe also posted a series of red hearts in the comments to congratulate Kourtney. Barker echoed his fiancee’s caption and commented, “Forever".

Barker’s daughter Alabama Luella Barker, from his previous partner Shanna Moakler, also congratulated the couple as the 15-year-old commented, “Love you guys.” Actress, jeweler, and Kourtney’s friend, Veronique Vicari Barnes congratulated the couple as she commented, “Sobbing. Love you both so much.”

Kourtney and Barker made their relationship official earlier this year in February. The duo has been frequently featuring in each other’s social media posts ever since.

Last month, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Kourtney was previously married to Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott are parents to three children Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick.

