Kourtney Kardashian Looks Smoking Hot In a Silver Mesh Crop Top and See-Through Skirt; See Hot Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the launch of her wellness line, Lemme Sleep gummies, which she revealed to the public in a lovely fairytale commercial. Fans are now in awe of her after she released some behind-the-scenes photos. The KUWTK fame shared a string of pictures from the commercial shoot on Instagram.

In the first picture, the reality star is seen giving an intense look as she enters the vanity van. The post also shows her posing for the green-scale background, walking on the street and much more. In the pictures, Kourtney Kardashian is seen flaunting her curves in a silver mesh outfit and her admirers can't get enough of it.

As soon as Kourtney shared the pictures online, fans went all out to praise her. One of the users wrote, “Love the natural body”. Another user wrote, “I love the REAL! You go, girl!” A third user mentioned, “Iconic body this is what we need to see”. Several other users commented with heart emojis.

Take a look at the post below:

Previously, Kourtney posted the commercial on her Instagram, introducing the story in the caption: “Fairy tales do come true. I have the natural gift of sleep and don’t have to take anything to help me, but I knew that for those who need a little help like Khloe Kardashian, we could make the best sleep gummy at Lemme."

The video opens up like a fairytale movie, revealing Khloe dressed to the nines like a true princess and lying restlessly in a silk bed. A narrator states, “Once Upon A Time, in medieval Calabasas, there lived a beautiful princess named Khloe who was cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness."

Then Kourtney, who resembles Tinkerbell, soars in with a bottle of the “Lemme Sleep" gummies. The narrator continues, “Luckily, a good fairy named Kourtney brought her a magical formulation called Lemme Sleep. At long last, Khloe slept like never before, and lived happily ever after." In the commercial, Khloe receives the gummies from a fairy Kourtney, who then cheerfully flies away.

Given how many people commented in the comments section about their reactions to the advertisement and how eager they were for the Lemme Sleep gummies to be released, it appears that the commercial has been fairly successful in generating interest in the product.

