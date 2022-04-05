Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Marry in Las Vegas Hours After Attending Grammys 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have pulled a Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! Kravis, the ship name they are referred to by, tied the knot at a chapel in Las Vegas hours after the Grammys 2022 ceremony came to an end. TMZ revealed that the couple exchanged their vows in a midnight ceremony in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiating the wedding ceremony.

The international publication revealed that Kourtney and Travis made their way to the chapel at around 1:30 am, a few hours after Travis performed at the Grammys and tied the knot. The report added that Kourtney and Travis did not allow photos at the venue and brought their own photographer and security for the secret wedding. A source close to the couple also told the international publication that the couple had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness.

It seems like this is just the beginning! The source added that the couple has planned ‘several’ other celebrations as well. Given that the news has broken early in the morning for West Coasters, we will keep a close eye on Kourtney and Travis’s social media accounts and media statements to see if they react to the reports and maybe even drop a picture or two from the wedding.

Kourtney and Travis surprised fans with the news of their engagement in October. Travis was seen arranging an elaborate setup to propose to his lady love. In pictures from the proposal, shared by the couple on Instagram, Travis had arranged a circle of roses by the seashore for an intimate proposal while a photographer was captured their happy moment from afar. Sharing the pictures, Kourtney and Travis said, “Forever."

Both the stars have been married previously. Kourtney was married to Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. Meanwhile, Travis was married to Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy.

