Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Vegas 'Wedding' Pics Full Of Sloppy Kisses And Big Smiles

Kourtney Kardashian has finally confirmed that she and Travis Barker got married in a Las Vegas chapel but it isn’t legally binding. The couple, who got engaged in October, headed to the chapel for an intimate wedding ceremony a few hours after their Grammys 2022 appearance. Kourtney shared the pictures on her Instagram and revealed that they had a 2 AM wedding, calling it ‘practice’ for the big day.

For the wedding, Kourtney and Travis opted for matching leather jackets. While Travis was seen wearing just the jacket, Kourtney wore a T-shirt with a cross on it underneath the jacket. An Elvis Presley impersonator was seen officiating the ceremony. A few pictures also showed the couple exchanging sloppy kisses and left the chapel with big smiles.

Sharing the pictures, Kourtney wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

While it is a wedding, it will not be considered legally binding for Kourtney and Travis did not have a marriage license at the time. A Page Six report had previously revealed that the couple had not applied for a marriage license/certificate.

The news of Kourtney and Travis’ Vegas wedding was first reported by TMZ. The report had claimed that Kourtney and Travis did not allow photos at the venue and brought their own photographer and security for the secret wedding. The source added that the couple has planned ‘several’ other celebrations as well.

Meanwhile, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler wished the couple luck after reports of their wedding had surfaced. Shanna and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and are parents to two kids - Alabama and Landon. In a statement to People, she said, “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

