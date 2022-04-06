Kourtney Kardashian's Relationships So Far: How She Finally Said I Do to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker has been in the news for over a year, as the couple never made an attempt to keep it a secret. Their social media pages are full off PDA moments, and the two have made several public appearances, hand-in hand. The couple have created a major buzz now, with their sudden secret wedding in Las Vegas post the Grammys.

Kourtney’s life and her relationships have always been in the public, thanks to the long-running reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Poosh founder’s business ventures and personal life have been in the spotlight, making her love life a point of interest for her fans over the years.

Her longest relationship was with Scott Disick, who prominently featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Despite sharing a home for several years and having three children together, Kourtney never married Scott. On the reality show, while her other sisters were seen discussing marriage, Kourtney insisted she wasn’t interested. She also stated that she had a hard time dealing with her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s divorce, which was one of the reasons that discouraged her from walking down the aisle. Kourtney’s non-committal attitude also created trouble time and again in her relationship with Scott.

So what made her get engaged to Travis Barker last year, and then marry him in Las Vegas. Though reports say the wedding wasn’t legalised, it still is a big sign of commitment on their part.

Here’s a look at Kourtney’s past relationships leading up to Travis.

Scott Disick

Scott has been Kourtney’s longest and most steadfast partner. She began dating Scott Disick in 2006, just before Keeping Up With The Kardashians was aired. Although there were a number of difficulties in their relationship due to Scott’s substance abuse and cheating rumors, they managed to stick together for a long time. The various ups and downs in the day-to-day relationships became fodder for drama on the reality show.

In December 2009, after three years together, the couple welcomed their first child, son Mason Disick, 12. Roughly two years later, the two welcomed daughter Penelope, 9, and their third child, son Reign, 7, was born in 2014. The Kourtney and Scott never tied the not, they were just as committed to each other and their children when they were together.

Kourtney and Scott finally called off their relationship in July 2015, after nine years together. The reason stated was Scott’s partying and Kourtney ultimately making the decision for her and her kids well-being. They continue to co-parent their children, while both have moved on from their relationship.

Justin Bieber!

Following her split from Scott, rumours swirled that Kourtney was involved with Justin Bieber! Between late 2015 and early 2016, Justin and Kourtney spent quite a lot of time together. The two celebrates Halloween together, and Kourtney attended Bieber’s surprise concert in West Hollywood. The two remained incredibly coy about the whole situation, and never confirmed the romance.

Younes Bendjima

Kourtney met boxer-turned model Younes Bendjima at Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. From 2017 to 2018, they were in an on-off relationship. Younes was 14 years younger than Kourtney. They eventually broke up after pictures of Younes cuddling up to a mystery woman in Mexico emerged.

Travis Barker

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple," an insider told Us. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

Kourtney went Instagram-official with Travis a day after it was confirmed they spent Valentine’s Day 2021 together. The two had been longtime friends prior to taking their relationship to the next level. Things got pretty serious between the couple pretty quickly – Kourtney even tattooed her name on Travis in a true, modern-day commitment gesture.

The rocker proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021, after nearly a year of dating. Both of their families were on hand to celebrate the engagement at an intimate dinner party.

