Home » News » Movies » Kranti Redkar's Tequest For ‘Like Shayik’ Leaves Her Fans In Splits

Kranti Redkar's Tequest For ‘Like Shayik’ Leaves Her Fans In Splits

She captioned her Reel, “Like Shayik.” Kranti left her fans in splits with this joke and soon the comment section was filled with laughing emojis.
She captioned her Reel, "Like Shayik." Kranti left her fans in splits with this joke and soon the comment section was filled with laughing emojis.

Kranti shared a 15-second reel, lip-syncing Punjabi audio, and asked her followers to like the video.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 18:47 IST

Kranti Redkar has myriad talents. The singer-actor-filmmaker has made a mark in the Marathi film and entertainment industry. Also an entrepreneur, Kranti enjoys a massive social media following and often shares glimpses of her life. Recently, the actor shared another post on Instagram, which is making rounds.

Kranti shared a 15-second reel, lip-syncing Punjabi audio, and asking her followers to like the video. The funny audio roughly translates to, “Have you ever heard about anyone dying by liking a video? No, then why aren’t you doing so?"

She captioned her Reel, “Like Shayik." Kranti left her fans in splits with this joke and soon the comment section was filled with laughing emojis.

She recently shared another funny Reel. In the video, she asks the google assistant to remind her to go to the gym, to which the AI-powered assistant responds that she has added “Gin to her shopping list," mistaking gym for gin.

Meanwhile, Kranti, who has been working in the Marathi cine industry for almost two decades, made her directorial debut with Kaakan, starring Jitendra Joshi and Kothare, in 2015.

She is married to Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede. After a few years of being married, Sameer and Kranti were blessed with twin girls, Zyda and Ziya. Kranti has even named her clothing line after her daughters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published: June 10, 2022, 18:47 IST