Kris Jenner Accuses Blac Chyna of Trying to Kill Son Rob Kardashian as She Takes the Stand in USD 100mn Lawsuit

Kris Jenner is currently caught up in a legal battle with Blac Chyna, her son, Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiance. Chyna alleges that Kris Jenner and sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner destroyed her stardom and cancelled the second season of reality television show, “Rob and Chyna", and filed a defamation lawsuit against the four of them. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a daughter, Dream.

On Friday, Kris Jenner took the witness stand in the Los Angeles courtroom and alleged that Chyna had tried to murder her son, Rob Kardashian and additionally said that she was provided with information that involved Chyna pointing a gun at (Rob) Kardashian’s head. She then tried to strangle him with a phone cord and beat her then fiance up with a metal pole all while Kardashian was drunk. “I was told she put a gun to his head and she was drinking… I can’t imagine how that must feel to have a gun pointed at your head," Jenner said.

Jenner continued to the jurors that “It was complete chaos, it was scary". Earlier this week, Chyna testified that she was joking with her fiance when she wrapped a phone cord around his neck and grabbed his unloaded gun off a nightstand because they were celebrating their renewal of “Rob and Chyna".

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also stated that playing with a gun and putting it to her only son’s head was “not a joke". The whole incident occurred only a few months after her daughter, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week. The tearful mother also commented that it was “traumatising" for her to see two of her children be held at gunpoint in the very same year.

Kris continued that her boyfriend, Corey Gamble actually went and separated Chyna and (Rob) Kardashian. Kris also said that she received information that an expensive television in the master bedroom was broken by Chyna who also threw a chair at her ex-fiance’s car. When questioned about the absence of police, Kris replied, “We didn’t put Chyna on the show and give her this fabulous life to be taken away. We created other opportunities. I was hopeful that it would be OK. That’s why I didn’t call (the police)." And further mentioned that her security consisted of former police officers who worked in the LAPD.

When confronted with a text message saying, “We need to ditch this (expletive)", that Kris Jenner had sent to the showrunner by Chyna’s legal counsel, Ciani, Kris responded that it was not her finest moment because she was angry and upset but claimed that she had no involvement in taking away Chyna’s show. Her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will also be taking the stand.

