Krish Jagarlamudi, Harish Shankar Meet Pawan Kalyan on Sets of Bheemla Nayak; See pics

The makers of superstar Pawan Kalyan’s next, Bheemla Nayak, recently brightened up everyone’s day, revealing the film’s release date. The film will be released in theatres next week, and the producers have already started digital promotions. Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, is now gearing up to prepare for his forthcoming ventures.

Filmmaker Harish Shankar, who will be working with the actor on Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, paid a visit to him on the sets of Bheemla Nayak. The ace filmmaker has started pre-production work in full swing. He posted a few photographs from the meet on social media, captioning them, “Had an amazing time and energetic conversations. We are gearing up guys. Let’s get into action soon."The fans’ excitement skyrocketed after watching this picture, as the film marks the coming together of the superhit duo after almost a decade.

Krish Jagarlamudi, the acclaimed filmmaker, also tweeted a stunning photo from the sets of Bheemla Nayak with Pawan and Harish. Krish is preparing to direct the film Hari Hara Veeramallu, which will star the power star and Nidhhi Agerwal. The life of the great warrior Veeramallu will be depicted in this historical opera. Hari Hara Veeramallu will include MM Keeravani’s musical soundtrack and Gnanashekar VS’s cinematography.

Harish and Pawan previously collaborated for Gabbar Singh, which was a huge blockbuster in 2012. Their upcoming project’s female lead has yet to be announced. Further information about the entertainer is not available yet.

Coming back to Bheemla Nayak, the film is set to be released on either February 25 or April 1. The film, helmed by Saagar K Chandra, is an adaptation of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Trivikram Srinivas wrote the dialogues and narrative, and it also includes Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon.

In addition to Bheemla Nayak and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, Pawan has joined hands with Surender Reddy for an unnamed project.

