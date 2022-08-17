Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Nitish Bhardwaj, Sourabh Raaj Jain to Sumedh Mudgalkar, Actors Who Have Played Lord Krishna on TV

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 18, as well as August 19, this year. Each year, devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and fervour. They observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings. A Dahi Handi ritual is also practised in many parts of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Over the years, many actors have played Lord Krishna in several television shows and films. Thus, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022, here’s take a look at the list of actors who essayed the role of the Hindu deity on screen:

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a popular television actor who has featured in celebrated TV shows like Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes, among others. However, the actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Swastik Productions’ Mahabharat. The mythological show aired on StarPlus from 2013 to 2014.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who marked his debut in the entertainment industry with Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance, rose to prominence as Lord Krishna in the show RadhaKrishn, alongside Mallika Singh, who played Radha. The plot of the television series revolves around Radha and Krishna’s eternal love. The show premiered in 2018, and it continues to air on Star Bharat.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj was seen playing the character of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Nitish went on to become a household name after his exemplary portrayal of Krishna in the cult television show. He also played Lord Vishnu and several of his avatars in Chopra’s other show, titled Vishnu Puran.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee

Sarvadanam Banerjee’s portrayal of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s popular series Krishna was widely lauded by the masses. Sarvadaman is best known for this role in this television show, which aired on DD National back in the 1990s. Notably, the actor also appeared in the 1983 National Award-Winning Film Adi Shankaracharya.

Apart from the aforementioned television actors, Akshay Kumar appeared in the 2012 film Oh My God, as modern-day Lord Krishna. Furthermore, long before him, Sachin Pilgaonkar played Krishna in Rajshri Productions’ Bollywood religious film Gopal Krishna, which was released in 1979.

