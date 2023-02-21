Popular television actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee has been breaking the internet ever since she got engaged to Chirag Batliwala. If that’s not couple goals, what is? The couple exchanged their rings in the hills of Manali. The actress looked lovely in a white gown, while her fiancé wore his Navy uniform. Fans of the actress are excited to see her transform into a bride.

Before getting married, the actress is enjoying her bachelor life in Phuket, Thailand with her girl gang, glimpses of which she frequently shares on her Instagram account. She recently shared some stunning photos from her bachelorette party.

Krishna Mukherjee shared some pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen partying with her girlfriends. The actress was dressed in a black side-cut mini dress with a plunged neckline. She looked stunning in her no-makeup look. On the other hand, the bride-to-be had the words “bride-to-be" written on her chest. Each of her friends was also wearing black and while posting the bunch of pictures, the actress wrote, “Embrace your dark side, wear black," in her caption.

Before this, Krishna and her friend Shireen also posted a video of her bachelorette party on Instagram, explaining that her friends surprised her with a party. The video showed the bride-to-be dancing her heart out with her friends. The caption of the video read, “To the beautiful bride-to-be, for all the times you have been there and all the times you have cared. For all the laughter we had and the memories we have shared. For all the juicy gossip and for all the heartfelt chats. For all advice, you have given - better than diplomats! For all the fun-filled late nights and for all the early starts. For all the tea and coffee drunk and for all the cake and tarts. For all the times I cherish when it’s only been us two. For all the times when you have been my friend, I want to say Thank you. Can’t wait to see you as a bride!"

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to prominence after appearing in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Aliya. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun. In the daily soap, she played Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami.

