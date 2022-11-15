Superstar Krishna No More: Rajinikanth Says 'Great Loss'; Chiranjeevi Remembers Mahesh Babu's Father

Veteran actor Krishna passed away on Tuesday, November 15. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, actor Mahesh Babu and their family. Following the heartbreaking news of his demise, several Telugu stars paid their tributes to Krishna. From Rajinikanth to Chiranjeevi, several stars took to Twitter and remembered him.

Rajinikanth, who has worked with him in three films, deemed his death as a ‘great loss’ for the Telugu film industry. “The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh," he tweeted.

Kamal Haasan also offered his condolences. “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru," he tweeted.

In a moving note written in Telugu, Jr NTR said, “Krishna garu is another name for adventure. Apart from many experimental films and typical characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered. My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a heartfelt tribute to Krishna. He called him a “treasure of Indian cinema" and a “great human being". Nagarjuna shared a vintage picture with Krishna and called him the ‘original cowboy of Telugu films.’ “A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity😊 the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you," he tweeted.

Sai Dharam Tej also took to Twitter and shared his tribute to the late actor. “Extremely saddened at the loss of #Superstarkrishna garu. Can’t imagine how tough this could be. Wishing all the strength to @urstrulymahesh anna and the family. May your soul RIP and you’ll always be alive in our hearts, sir. om shanti!" he said.

Actor Nani reached out to Mahesh Babu on Twitter and offered his condolences. “SUPER STAR KRISHNA End of an era. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir, family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you, me and every Telugu cinema fan," Nani tweeted.

Actor Allari Naresh wrote, “A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of ‘Superstar’ truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans."

Several directors and producers also remembered Krishna. Director Gopichandh Malineni said he was “devastated" by the news of Krishna’s death. He tweeted, “Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND. My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones." Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma shared a video of the song Korinadi Neraverinadi from the film Mosagallaku Mosagadu, which starred Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala, and tweeted, “No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijaya Nirmala garu are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing."

Film producers Dil Raju and Sirish shared their condolences via the official Twitter handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations. They said they are “deeply saddened" by the passing away of superstar Krishna and added that the superstar’s “legendary roles and impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come."

Krishna Ghattamaneni passed away at the age of 79 in Hyderabad. He breathed his last at 4:09 AM in the Continental Hospitals. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. It was reported that his condition was critical.

News18.com offers our condolences to the family.

