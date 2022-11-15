Krishna Passes Away LIVE Updates: Mahesh Babu's Father No More; CM KCR, Nani, Allari Naresh Pay Tributes to 'Superstar'

Rao remembered Krishna’s services to the Telugu film industry for five decades as an actor, producer, director and head of a production company. Rao said that the death of Krishna has left an “indelible mark” on the hearts of moviegoers and is a “huge loss” for the Telugu film industry. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Krishna.

Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, was known as superstar in the Telugu film industry. He began his career in movies with blink-and-miss appearances in films such as Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962), and Paruvu Prathishta (1963). He was later cast in Thene Manasulu (1965) as one of the male leads. Krishna further established his identity as an actor, director, and film producer with films such as Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Goodhachari 116, among others.

The actor, whose film career spanned nearly five decades, had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable films also included Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi and Prajaarajyam. His son Mahesh Babu has continued his legacy forward by becoming one of the top league stars in the Telugu film industry.

Krishna was the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September this year, while his elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. Krishna was said to have been deeply affected by these tragedies.

