Krishna Passes Away LIVE Updates: Mahesh Babu's Father No More; CM KCR, Nani, Allari Naresh Pay Tributes to 'Superstar'

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 08:16 IST
Hyderabad, India
Krishna Passes Away LIVE Updates: Krishna, Telugu veteran actor-producer and Mahesh Babu’s father, died in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Krishna, who was in his 80s, was taken to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. His condition was stated to be critical. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several film celebrities have condoled the death of the actor-producer. Read More
Actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj has paid a heartfelt tribute to Krishna on social media. She tweeted, “Our first spy movie Hero… that’s how I will remember the legend… Thank you for your contribution to the entertainment Industry even through your next generation… Now #RIP Superstar Krishna garu #OmShanti Prayers of strength to the family."
Actor Nani has penned an emotional tribute to veteran Telugu actor-producer Krishna who passes away early this morning. Nani tweeted, “SUPER STAR KRISHNA End of an era. My deepest condolences to
@urstrulyMahesh sir, family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you, me and every Telugu cinema fan."
Actor Allari Naresh tweeted, “A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of ‘Superstar’ truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans."
Director Gopichandh Malineni is “devastated" on hearing the news of Krishna’s death. He tweeted, “Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND. My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones."
Actor-director Rahul Ravindran, best known for films like Moscowin Kavery, Vinmeengal and Andala Rakshasi, has paid an emotional tribute to Krishna on Twitter.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s team has condoled the death of his father, Krishna, on social media. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief," a tweet from Mahesh Babu’s team read.
Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has offered condolences to Krishna’s family. “This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend, Icon and Inspiration for Generations… We will all Miss You sir. Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial, @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time."
As veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away on Tuesday morning, fans are trending ‘RIP Legend’ on Twitter to mourn the demise of their beloved star. “End of an era," a fan tweeted alongside the trending hashtag. Another on posted, “Rest in peace, superstar."
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his grief over the demise of Krishna. He took to his Twitter account to share a throwback pic of himself with the late veteran Telugu actor. “The death of actor and former MP Krishna Gari, who was called a good man, producer’s hero, actor and superstar in the Telugu film industry, has shocked," he wrote.
Mahesh Babu’s official fan club on Twitter has paid an emotional tribute to the actor’s father, Krishna, who passed away this morning in Hyderabad. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we inform you that #SuperStarKrishna garu has passed away. Unbearable Loss to the family and fans. Om Shanti," wrote the fan club.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the demise of Krishna, saying that the latter’s death has left an “indelible mark" on the hearts of moviegoers and is a “huge loss" for the Telugu film industry.
Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna, who had suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, died today at around 4 am in Hyderabad.
Rao remembered Krishna’s services to the Telugu film industry for five decades as an actor, producer, director and head of a production company. Rao said that the death of Krishna has left an “indelible mark” on the hearts of moviegoers and is a “huge loss” for the Telugu film industry. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Krishna.
Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, was known as superstar in the Telugu film industry. He began his career in movies with blink-and-miss appearances in films such as Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962), and Paruvu Prathishta (1963). He was later cast in Thene Manasulu (1965) as one of the male leads. Krishna further established his identity as an actor, director, and film producer with films such as Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Goodhachari 116, among others.
The actor, whose film career spanned nearly five decades, had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable films also included Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi and Prajaarajyam. His son Mahesh Babu has continued his legacy forward by becoming one of the top league stars in the Telugu film industry.
Krishna was the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September this year, while his elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. Krishna was said to have been deeply affected by these tragedies.
