Krishna Shroff: Disha Patani Is Still One of the Few People I'd Call If I Needed Help | Exclusive

Krishna Shroff, who is the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, has spoken out about why she decided to not follow in the footsteps of her family. Krishna, who has a made a name for herself in the fitness industry, and most recently became the face of MuscleBlaze’s empowering campaign ‘Ladies Who Lift,’ said that she wanted to carve her own niche in something she was truly passionate about, despite facing a lot of pressure to enter into Bollywood.

Setting the record straight, Krishna told us, “So far, I have no plans to venture into the Bollywood industry. I could have done it if I wanted to, but it’s just not for me. Life is far too brief… I want to wake up every day excited about what I do, and despite facing a lot of pressure to pursue a career in film, I stood firm and continued to do what I truly love and am passionate about. People eventually gave up and began to believe in my vision because I never wavered from it. I’m grateful because everything came together beautifully. It’s given me an identity outside of that world, which I thought would be impossible at first."

Krishna also spoke about how her brother, Tiger, has been a pillar of strength and support to her in her journey. Tiger is also her go-to person for all kinds of advices on life and relationship, said Krishna.

“Tiger has always supported me completely in all aspects of my life, including fitness. Obviously, he is the most important person in my life. He is protective without being nosy or annoying, and he gives advice without passing judgment. He’s the first person I go to when I have an accomplishment or a problem to share, and I know he’ll always have my back. Even if he can’t give me advice on certain issues, he’s the person I’d go to just to vent, and he’ll listen," Krishna added.

Of late, Tiger has been in the news for his rumoured breakup with Disha Patani. However, the two actors have maintained silence over the speculations. When asked Krishna whether what’s being reported in media affected her equation with Disha, she said, “Disha and I have literally spent our formative years together. She was just starting out in the industry, while I was trying to figure out who I was and where I fit in. We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite."

Lastly, talking about the ‘Ladies Who Lift’ campaign, Krishna said, “By spreading this message, I hope to motivate and inspire not only the women of this generation, but also the men. Although fitness is the fastest growing industry in the world today, there is still a significant lack of knowledge. Lifting comes with a certain stereotype, which I’ve been trying to educate women about. It is one of the most empowering feelings in the world, and once you see how far you can progress every day, not just physically, but also mentally, there will be no turning back. Your health is your wealth, and nothing in this world matters without it, so why not take charge?"

