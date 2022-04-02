Krishna Shroff Opens Up About Comparison With Brother Tiger And Her Career Choice

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff often hogs headlines as much as her brother. Amid the speculations of Krishna joining the film industry, like her father Jackie Shroff and brother Tiger, she has opted to become an entrepreneur in the field of combat sports.

Recently, in an interview, Krishna opened about her career choice, her love for mixed martial arts (MMA) and her bonding with brother Tiger.

Matrix Fight Night, a passion project of Krishna and Tiger, returns to India after the delay caused by Covid-19 pandemic, in its eighth season. Krishna, co-owner of MFN, was recently in Delhi for the promotion of the event. MFN 8 has started at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi from April 1.

Unlike her father and brother, fitness enthusiast Krishna chose to stay away from Bollywood.

“I know what I want and what I don’t. I am lucky for what that world has given me, but the movie business is not something that I can relate to. I am very clear that I wake up every day to be able to do what I love to do. If I do what I don’t love, then I will never be able to give my 100 percent to it and will not be able to get better. For me, this is important," said Krishna about her career choice.

Krishna said that MMA is more than just a business to her. “Fitness has always been a part of my family, and it’s at the heart of who I am. I’ve been a fan of the sport for more than a decade. It has had a significant impact on my life. I became a better version of myself as soon as I started following the sports and doing it for fitness goals. It’s given me a new sense of comfort and confidence as a woman, which I didn’t have before, “she explained.

As she understood well what athletes and martial artists do, it made her appreciate more what her brother does on screen. Tiger often performs martial arts and gymnastics in his movies.

“It’s amazing to see how easy he makes these difficult things look. Growing up, seeing your brother does all these larger than life things and now gaining a better understanding of it is great", she added.

Krishna claimed that she faced criticism and negative comments about her appearance as a child, with people unfairly comparing her to her brother Tiger, who was fit even at that time. But she used these criticisms to better herself.

She said that any comparison with Tiger is a compliment in itself for her.

