Krishna Vamsi Plans Big-Budget Web Series on Telangana Armed Struggles

Veteran filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, who has previously delivered numerous classics, is now talking about making a high-budget web series. According to reports, it will have five seasons with about 50 episodes.

The new web series is set to be planned around the Telangana armed struggle with a budget of Rs 300 crores. Official information about the new project is expected soon.

His latest project Rangamarthanda is set to be released on the silver screen in the middle of August. In this drama, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and Ramya Krishna will play the key parts. Krishna Vamsi in Rangamarthanda is said to have started his music label.

Rangamarthanda is now under post-production and will be released shortly. Krishna Vamsi recently disclosed in an interview that he intends to work on various projects in the coming days. Other major characters in Rangamarthanda are Adarsh Balakrishna and Anasuya.

Advertisement

The soundtrack for this intriguing endeavour is composed by Ilayaraja. The producers are Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu. The film is an official remake of the Marathi film Natsamrat.

In a recent interview the highly celebrated director said, “Without realising, I was moved to tears 7-8 times while watching Natasamrat. I decided to remake the film because it is about families, parents, children, the generational divide, the invasion of money on our sanity, how we are losing ourselves, how we are harming nature, and society."

Krishna Vamsi stated that he was moved after witnessing Nana Patekar’s Natasamrat and wanted to make this film right away. Even though he was unable to pull everything together, Krishna Vamsi stated that he was allowed to lead Rangamarthanda innovatively.

According to the Murari director, every performer in Rangamarthanda was chosen because they were a great fit for the character. Natasamrat is a Marathi film based on a play which has been a very successful play in the Marathi theatre segment since the late 1960s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.