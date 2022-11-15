Krishna, Veteran Telugu Actor And Mahesh Babu's Father, Passes Away

Krishna Ghattamaneni, Telugu superstar and actor Mahesh Babu’s father, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. The veteran Telugu actor (aged about 80 years) breathed his last at around 4 am, according to reports. He was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition was stated to be critical.

Krishna was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 AM on Monday, doctors said. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately, and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation.

Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, was known as superstar in the Telugu film industry. He had made his debut as a lead actor with Thene Manasulu (1965). He went on to establish his identity as an actor, director, and film producer with films such as Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Goodhachari 116, among others.

The actor, whose film career spanned nearly five decades, had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable films also included Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi and Prajaarajyam. His son Mahesh Babu has continued his legacy forward by becoming one of the top league stars in the Telugu film industry.

Krishna was the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September this year, while his elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. Krishna was said to have been deeply affected by these tragedies.

