Krishnam Raju No More: PM Modi Leads Tribute, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu Also Mourn Rebel Star’s Demise

Prabhas’ uncle and Rebel star Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday. He was 83 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. He was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. His demise has left the whole industry in shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to social media to mourn the veteran actor’s death.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," read PM’s tweet.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti ="https://t.co/hJyeGVpYA5">pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5>>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) ="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1568826864285929472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express shock over the senior actor’s demise.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Shocked by the demise of Legendary Actor and former MP, Krishnam Raju garu. He will be remembered for his excellent performances in several Telugu films. He had a wonderful and magnanimous personality. My condolences to Prabhas, his entire family and admirers. Om Shanti.>— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) ="https://twitter.com/rajnathsingh/status/1568812293877821440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Krishnam Raju acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters. He started his film career with the Telugu movie ‘Chilaka Gorinka’ in 1966. He won several awards and accolades for various roles he portrayed in films. His demise has sent the whole industry into shock. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay Deverakonda among others are mourning the demise of Krishnam Raju.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! ="https://t.co/BjSKeCbIMR">pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR>>— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) ="https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets/status/1568813604979486726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time >— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) ="https://twitter.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/1568818284920999937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu 🙏🏼;;My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family 🙏🏼>— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) ="https://twitter.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1568864418041315329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KrishnamRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KrishnamRaju> garu.;Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir.May your soul rest in peace. ;My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones…Om Shanti >— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) ="https://twitter.com/IamSaiDharamTej/status/1568800807960858628?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">I am at loss of words! ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KrishnamRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KrishnamRaju> my brother.>— Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) ="https://twitter.com/themohanbabu/status/1568799772936654848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Deeply Saddened by the sudden demise of ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KrishnamRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KrishnamRaju> garu. ;;May his soul rest in peace! ;;My heartfelt condolences to Prabhas garu and his family.>— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) ="https://twitter.com/AnilRavipudi/status/1568831151925784578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… ="https://twitter.com/UVKrishnamRaju?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UVKrishnamRaju> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KrishnamRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KrishnamRaju> ="https://t.co/0a4bhAik0r">pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r>>— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) ="https://twitter.com/actor_Nikhil/status/1568772717775814656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">RIP SIR ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KrishnamRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KrishnamRaju> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Prabhas%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Prabhas> ="https://t.co/hqRNBSFmGT">pic.twitter.com/hqRNBSFmGT>>— Pallavi Kumari (@pallavi0305) ="https://twitter.com/pallavi0305/status/1568800137149034499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">A Bad Morning! Truly shocking..;Hard to believe that ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KrishnamRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KrishnamRaju> garu is no more!;;REST IN PEACE SIR ;;My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends! ="https://t.co/Vg2aLrNZsp">pic.twitter.com/Vg2aLrNZsp>>— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) ="https://twitter.com/IamNagashaurya/status/1568818678980050945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Krishnam Raju was last seen in Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam. He played the role of Paramahamsa in the movie. Krishnam Raju was also going to produce and present Prabhas’ next, tentatively titled Prabhas 21. The veteran actor worked in more than 190 films in his career spanning over five decades. In the later 1990s, he joined politics and also served as a Union Minister in the cabinet of India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was the first actor to do so.

