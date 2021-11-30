Krishnamachari Srikkanth: I Have Goosebumps After Watching 83 Trailer | Exclusive

The trailer of one of the most anticipate films 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan, was released online today. The film stars Ranveer Singh as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and captures Team India’s journey to a historic 1983 World Cup win. Apart from Singh, the much-awaited film stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar in lead roles.

The film, which is slated for a release on December 24, 2021, follows how the Indian cricket team, ‘a team that no one believed in’, went from being the underdogs to winning their first-ever World Cup in 1983 by beating the reigning champions, West Indies.

The trailer has left one and all impressed. News18.com reached out to former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who was part of the 1983 World Cup team he sounded ecstatic, “I just finished watching the trailer. I don’t know how to react. It is 38 has refreshed a lot of memories. I have got goose bumps. My brother (Krishnamachari Srinath) just called me and congratulated me and had the same feeling. I think it is going to be a fantastic movie. It is the best moment in Indian sporting history and I am really thrilled and eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen."

South actor Jiiva will reprise the role of Srikkanth in the movie. When we asked the former cricketer about how he felt of watching someone emulate him he said, “I am not allowed to talk much but I am sure Jiiva has done a fantastic job. Ranveer has done a great job and I am sure the other actors have also put it in a lot of hard work."

83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios are joining hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

