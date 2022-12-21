Krishnan Balakrishnan Shares His Experience Of Working With Sreenivasan

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan’s poor health spread a wave of sadness among fans. But by putting up a brave fight against his illness, Sreenivasan has come back stronger and better. The director has bounced back to work with his latest Malayalam-language film Kurukkan, helmed by debutant director Jayalal Divakaran. Actor Krishnan Balakrishnan, who also starred in Kurukkan, recently dropped a heartwarming post on Facebook where he talked about the experiences he gained during his shoot with Sreenivasan.

Lauding Sreenivasan for his commendable work, the Malik actor wrote, “Sreeni sir shows dialogue and acting with such energy in front of the camera. That too is his beautiful style which is loved by the audience. Over the past few days, I have witnessed many instances, where the unit members burst out laughing and clapped their hands while ending long conversations with humour and wit. There is a joke that Sreeni sir once told. When he finished a shot and everyone clapped their hands, he said, ‘Don’t discourage me by clapping’. Then there was a burst of laughter."

“This time too there was laughter on the sets. Since I was acting in a court scene, Sreeni sir, Sudhir Karamana Chetan, Srikanth Murali, Balaji Sharma, Dilip Menon, Nisar Jalil, and about sixty other actors, including a large number of backstage crews were engrossed in a celebration. Whoever wants to talk to Sreeni sir, will have something interesting to share. There will be small giggles during the conversation and a burst of laughter at the end," added Krishnan.

Krishnan concluded his extensive note with the words, “All the seven days during the shoot of the movie Kurukan was so beautiful… Dear Manoj Ramsingh (Screenplay), and Jayalal (Director), Thank you with love."

Speaking about Kurukkan, the film houses an ensemble cast of Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles. Jibu Jacob was roped in as the cinematographer, while Unni Elayaraja is responsible for composing the music. Manu Manjith will be crafting the lyrics of Kurukkan. According to a report by ETimes, the upcoming film wrapped up its shooting on Tuesday, December 20. Further details about the film are still under wraps.

