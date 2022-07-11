Krithi Shetty Faced Problems in Comprehending N. Linguswamy’s Telugu But...

Krithi Shetty’s on-screen presence, top-notch acting and looks make millions of hearts go crazy. Currently, she is gearing up for her film, The Warriorr, which hits theatres on July 14. Krithi faced difficulties in comprehending N. Linguswamy’s orders as her mother tongue is Telugu. Linguswamy used to converse in Telugu, but there used to be some Tamil accent in it. This language barrier caused her some difficulties.

According to Krithi, due to the language barrier, there were some difficulties conversing with director Linguswamy for a week. She was thankful to actor Ram Pothineni for stepping forward to help her. Krithi said that Ram helped make her understand what director Linguswamy was saying. After some time, Krithi got used to Linguswamy’s Telugu pronunciation and faced no problems. The rest of the shooting went quite smoothly.

Krithi is extremely excited about the film in which she is essaying the character of a radio jockey Whistle Mahalaxmi. According to Krithi, this character was a new and learning experience. Krithi was quite confident about the role and said that she didn’t think twice while choosing The Warriorr.

Advertisement

Krithi was also awestruck with the energy showcased by Ram while shooting. According to the Bangarraju actress, she was amazed by his performance and dancing skills. According to her, Ram is very patient and friendly and he made her feel comfortable on the sets of The Warriorr.

Talking about The Warriorr, it is Krithi’s first Tamil film. Apart from that, she has also signed another film with Suriya. Krithi feels lucky to be a part of such films associated with big names in the industry. It remains to be seen how her first Tamil film The Warriorr is received by the audience.

Apart from Krithi and Ram, actor Nadia Moidu, Akshara Gowda, Aadhi, Redin Kingsley and Bharathiraja will also be seen in The Warriorr. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, The Warriorr will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.