Krithi Shetty is Excited For The Warriorr’s Release, Shares Photo on Instagram

Krithi Shetty is one of the most talented actresses of the south industry. The gorgeous actress created a massive fan following after giving many hits. Her latest film The Warriorr starring Ram Pothineni was released in theatres today.

Krithi is also an avid social media user and often shares her videos and photos on Instagram. Ahead of the release of The Warriorr, Krithi shared a photo on Instagram expressing her excitement for the film.

The charming actress shared an adorable picture in which she is seen posing for the camera in a Green shirt. The actress captioned her picture as, “Suppppper happy and excited for The Warrior’s release. Can’t wait to see your reaction."

The photo has gone viral with over 2.9 lakh likes on Instagram and it has been flooded with comments from her fans. Many fans have dropped heart emojis in the comments section appreciating the look of their favorite actress. One fan wrote, “You are gonna rock Krithi. All the very best." Another fan commented, “Can’t wait to see you on big screen, you are going to set the floor on fire."

Krithi is a fashionista and knows how to make heads turn with her stunning looks. Last week, she shared a breath-taking picture of herself in a polka dress on Instagram and captioned it as, “#thewarrior."

Krithi is leaving no stone unturned to promote The Warrior. In the film, her fans are excited to see the sizzling chemistry between Krithi and Ram. N Lingusamy directed The Warrior is a cop-drama and created tremendous buzz on social media ahead of its release. The film also features Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda.

