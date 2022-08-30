Krithi Shetty Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Her Ethnic Ensemble

Krithi Shetty is one of the popular faces in the Telugu Film Industry. The actress keeps winning our hearts not only with her acting skills but also ravishing looks. Krithi is quite active on social media and keeps raising the temperatures now and then with her gorgeous pictures.

Her latest post on Instagram seems like a treat to all her fans. Going all green, the actress wore a ready-to-wear pistachio saree and looked stunning as usual. The diva flaunted her goal-worthy body in it so well and we can not stop wooing her.

Keeping it monochrome, she wore the embroidered saree with the same coloured blouse and minimal accessories. She just added a handcuff on one hand and the other hand just had a ring. Talking about the earrings, she added a pair of statement golden earrings.

The actress kept her makeup subtle and went for a neutral colour palette of browns. She keeps following her makeup mantra of “less is more" every single time and we are not complaining.

And this was not the first time she made her fans go crazy with her ethnic ensemble. Earlier, she posted a few pictures of herself in a pink flower printed co-ord set and looked adorable.

On the work front, Krithi made her professional acting debut in 2021 with the financially successful film Uppena. She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu love drama Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, following The Warriorr.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Benchmark Studios in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers. Sudheer Babu and Krithi played key roles in the films.

