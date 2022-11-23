Krithi Shetty Make Our Days 'Brighter' In Kurti And Palazzo Floral-Printed Set

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty has us floored with her exemplary acting prowess and quintessential wardrobe collections. Starring in films like Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy, and Macherla Niyojakavargam to list a few alongside noteworthy Tollywood actors, Krithi has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the cine industry. The Tollywood beauty is a social media fanatic, often dropping snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on Instagram. And honestly, we are not complaining. Recently, Krithi made heads turn once again with her ethnic avatar.

The actress shared the pictures on her official Instagram account, making our day “brighter" than before. “You are the sun in your life because everything revolves around you but why not also be the sunshine in other’s lives and make the world brighter," read her caption.

The snaps found Krithi decked up in an ornate, dark green Kurti and palazzo set, intricately dotted with bold, red, floral artwork patterns. The actress teamed up her outfit with a string of thin red bangles on one hand and a pair of stunning jhumkas. She draped a transparent green-hued, thin-striped, golden sequined dupatta around her shoulders to level up her style quotient.

Going by her makeup, Krithi decided to sport something minimalistic. A slight touch of maroon-peach shade of lipstick and a dash of kohl was all she needed, to enhance her facial features. The actress rounded off her look with open, slightly curled-up tresses, striking some alluring poses for her clicks, exuding festive vibes, to say the least.

It did not take much time for fans to gush about Krithi’s pictures. While some dropped numerous red hearts in the comments, others lavished the actress with compliments. “Gurll that picture is literally…" noted one user. “Who wouldn’t be captivated by those alluring eyes!!" remarked a second. “Killing eyes," noticed the third admirer.

Krithi’s fashion choices are getting better day by day. Check out some of her other lovely photos here.

On the film front, Krithi will be seen in two movies next year. The first is director Venkat Prabhu’s cop drama Custody. Starring Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya, the first look poster and title were unveiled today. Besides Custody, Krithi is also a part of director Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam, where she is cast opposite Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. Both films are scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

